ARIN: Collaborate to improve healthcare delivery

The Association of Radiologists in Nigeria, ARIN, has called on the Federal government and other critical stakeholders to increase commitment to the improvement of service delivery, training and research in healthcare with a view to ensuring global best practices.

Speaking during the 5th Annual General Meeting & Scientific Conference of the Association, the President of ARIN, Professor Sule Sa’idu said that such commitment will certainly help to curtail health tourism abroad thus conserving much needed foreign exchange and hopefully reversing the trend.

Sule expressed concern over the implication of brain drain, saying that menace is fast depleting the country human resources for health.

“As we approach 2023, I appeal to all professionals to engage our politicians and other policy makers in order to proffer solutions to our challenges with a view to harnessing our God given talents and resources so as to develop a prosperous country that can stand tall in the comity of nations.”

Corroborating his views, Chairman of the Occasion and Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan hinted that the ‘japa’ syndrome is a global phenomenon which is not peculiar to Nigeria alone, “Ghana which is our neighbouring country lost about 3,000 registered nurses to UK in Q3 alone. When you look at the size of Ghana and you hear that they lost 3,000 in a quarter, just imagine the implication of such on their healthcare if it happened every quarter.”

Adeduntan said that artificial intelligence could be the biggest event in this era of civilization and could also be the worst depending on its usage.

“In healthcare, artificial intelligence enables better prediction analysis, improve efficiency of diagnosis process, cost optimization in provision of healthcare to patients.”

Speaking on the theme, ‘Artificial Intelligence in Radiology – Challenges, progress and opportunities in Africa’, the Keynote Speaker, Professor Daniel Alexander admonished Nigeria healthcare practitioner to embrace technology and evolution of some of the equipment they are using in delivery healthcare services.

Alexander said that as practitioners they must be open to new ways of doing things and not be stagnant as the world waits for nobody, “the equipment you use few years ago maybe obsolete today as the world keep research on how to do things better.