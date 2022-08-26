ASUU to discipline members for sharing palliatives from senator

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, MOUAU, chapter, has disowned its members that visited Senator Orji Kalu recently at his Igbere country home.

The union, in a statement issued yesterday, in Umuahia, dissociated itself from the said visit, which it said it was not privy to and never authorised.

In the statement, jointly signed by the Chairman, Professor Michael Ugwuene, and Secretary, Paul Nwiyi, the branch vowed to probe the said visit and discipline those found culpable.

“ASUU MOUAU hereby dissociates itself from the aforementioned visit and the consequent palliative sharing,” the statement said.

It further read: “The attention of ASUU MOUAU, has been drawn to reports in the media about the visit by some academic staff of MOUAU to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at his Igbere home, where according to the reports, the striking lecturers” were given palliatives and enjoined to end the strike.

“The public is hereby enjoined to take notice that ASUU MOUAU was not aware of, was not invited, and did not authorize or approve any such visit and did not request for, neither did it receive any palliatives from Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“ASUU MOUAU, hereby assures the National Executive Council of ASUU that the branch is investigating the visit and the members of the branch found culpable shall be subjected to the disciplinary process of the union.”

Meanwhile, the union, in a separate statement, rejected the proposed 35 per cent and 25 per cent salary increase for professors and other ranks, respectively.