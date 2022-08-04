ASUU: Kaduna university lecturers refuse to supervise exams

Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) branch, has refused to resume to classes despite threat by Governor Nasir El-Rufai to sack them.

The Management of the school had asked students to resume classes for their examination after the governor’s threat.

On Monday, some of the students were seen in classes writing their examinations under the supervision of the Vice Chancellor and other staff of the institution.

Newsmen gathered that the ASUU members refused to take part in the supervision claiming that the ongoing strike in still on and so they will not take part in the examination.

The Union in a resolution issued at the end of it Congress of Kaduna University held on Monday said there were irregularities during the examination.

The resolution was signed by the ASUU-KASU branch chairman, Comrade Peter Adamu, and Comrade Usman Abbas, the Secretary.

The resolutions read as follows ” The Union Should compile all the infractions and irregularities noticed in the conduct of few examinations that took place and forward to National University commission.

”Members of ASUU-KASU did not participate in the conduct of any, examination in the university because of the ongoing strike action and have remained committed, resolute and uncompromising in the struggle.

“All forms of violation of the strike action by members are being recorded and disciplinary action in accordance with the constitution of the union will be applied appropriately at the appropriate time,” he said.

In his reaction, the Vice Chancellor Professor Abdullahi Ashafa, said as far as the institution was concerned, KASU-ASUU was only in solidarity with the Federal Universities because they were not directly affected by the issues which caused the strike.

”On the basis of this we thought we should be patriotic, our students have been at home for over five months with no any sign that this thing will be resolved.

“Just yesterday, the strike was rolled over by four weeks, but we are not affected by the demand of the ASUU with the federal government,” he said.