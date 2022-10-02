ASUU: Nigeria experiencing internal colonialism

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that Nigeria is currently experiencing internal colonialism.

The union made this disclosure on Sunday.

ASUU has been on strike since February this year.

The union noted that there is nothing to roll out the drums over in Nigeria as the country marks 62nd Independence Anniversary yesterday.

ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Ayoola Akinwole, who spoke on Sunday, explained that Nigeria needs true national followers and leaders.

He added that Nigeria has been piloted by internal colonisers who promote domination of their people.

Akinwole noted that Nigeria needs a leader who can deliver good governance and pursue ultimate happiness of the generality of Nigerians.

He said, “the very many people who witnessed colonial rule regret the current state of Nigeria.

“The way in which the ruling class has piloted the affairs of the country since 1960 is nothing but internal colonialism and domination.

“A cross-section of Nigerians will, no doubt, agree that there are no grounds for celebrations and fanfare, due to the deplorable state of affairs in the country.

“Nowhere is the decadence of an independent Nigeria more abysmal than in the education system”.