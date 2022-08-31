ASUU gives Nigerian government fresh condition to end strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a fresh condition to end its six-month-long industrial strike.

ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this while speaking on a Channels Tv programme.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari-led government must exhibit transparency to end the ongoing strike.

He further stated that the federal government must clearly state its position on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a payroll system that ASUU wants as a replacement for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS).

“Government should tell us and Nigerians – the money that has been alleged to have been approved for revitalisation – how much is it and where is it lodged? When will it be released?” Osodeke said.

“Three, have they accepted the agreement we reached with their panel? They should come and tell us this, and not go to the press,” Osodeke added.

“Strike is a symptom of a problem. Any day you sort out that problem, you will not have strike.”