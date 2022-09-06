ASUU: Nigerian government sets up committee to review ‘no work, no pay’ decision

The Federal Government has set up a tactical committee to review its ‘no work, no pay’ stance against striking members of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities.

This followed a meeting by the Minister Of Education, Adamu Adamu; with Pro-Chancellors, Chairmen of Councils as well as Vice Chancellors of universities.

The meeting held behind closed-doors was part of efforts to resolve the seven-month industrial action by lecturers of public universities.

The Director Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, disclosed this to journalists after the meeting which lasted for over two hours.

He said the committee is to also look into issues of increase in the salaries of the university lecturers and come up with workable solutions.