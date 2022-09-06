Nigeria

ASUU: Nigerian government sets up committee to review ‘no work, no pay’ decision

September 6, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) chapter said it was still reviewing the processes leading to the appointment of Professor Adenike Oladiji, as the eighth substantive Vice-chancellor.

The Federal Government has set up a tactical committee to review its ‘no work, no pay’ stance against striking members of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities.

This followed a meeting by the Minister Of Education, Adamu Adamu; with Pro-Chancellors, Chairmen of Councils as well as Vice Chancellors of universities.

The meeting held behind closed-doors was part of efforts to resolve the seven-month industrial action by lecturers of public universities.

The Director Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, disclosed this to journalists after the meeting which lasted for over two hours.

He said the committee is to also look into issues of increase in the salaries of the university lecturers and come up with workable solutions.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  AfDB boss Akinwumi Adesina receives Nigeria Global Brand Award

Related Stories