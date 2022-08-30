ASUU: No plan to boycott negotiations with Nigerian government

The Academic Staff Union of Universities denied media reports that stated that the union planned to boycott negotiations with the Federal Government.

A member of the National Executive Council and the Chairperson of ASUU, Federal University of Technology Minna, Dr Gbolahan Bolarin, who spoke with our correspondent debunked this.

Some media reports had quoted some sources who claimed that ASUU had discussed during its NEC meeting to boycott further negotiations with the government.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Gbolahan said, “We never said that, who are we going to negotiate with if not them?

“Nigerians should stop peddling falsehood and fake news in the name of being the first to break the news or to divide people of goodwill that meant well for our nation.”

Newsmen report that ASUU had declared an indefinite strike on Monday, August 29,2022 following a six month strike.