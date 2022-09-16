ASUU strike: Court adjourns case again

The National Industrial Court has again adjourned the suit filed by the Federal Government, challenging the ongoing strike by the university lecturers to September 19.

Recall that the court had summoned the FG and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to appear before it on Monday in Abuja over the seven-month-old strike.

But at the first hearing, Justice Polycap Hamman adjourned the matter till Friday, September 16 (today), to enable both parties to file the necessary papers for the suit.

However, at the resumed sitting on Friday, the court announced that the case is further adjourned till next week Monday.

The counsel to the FG, James Igwe, earlier asked the court to give the suit an accelerated hearing due to the urgency of the matter to enable the students to return to school.

Igwe told the court that since the matter was already in court, it would be proper for the strike to be called off, pending the determination of the suit.