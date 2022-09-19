ASUU strike: House invites education minister

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on behalf of the House, has invited the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to the stakeholders’ meeting towards finding a lasting solution to the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a letter signed by Clerk, House of Reps, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, the House of Representatives said it was deeply concerned about the renewed strike which seems to have defied all efforts made to find a solution or reach agreement between the Federal Government and the striking university lecturers.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

It said the House is “more worried about the negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of our teeming youths who have been kept at home for the past six months despite the intervention of the House and several well-meaning Nigerians overtime to see that the matter was resolved.”

The letter read in part, “In the light of the foregoing, the House hereby requests for another opportunity to come together with stakeholders and leadership of ASUU to seek an amicable resolution without prejudice to the fact that the matter is already in the Industrial Court.”

According to the invitation letter, the meeting is scheduled for 3pm on Tuesday, 20 September, at the Speaker’s Conference Room, New Building, House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja.

“You are further required to submit a written presentation of ASUU’s perspective on this matter to the House before the meeting day.

“While looking forward to your esteemed presence, please accept the assurances of the highest consideration of the Rt Hon. Speaker,” it added.