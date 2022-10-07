ASUU strike: Labour Party knocks Nigerian government over CONUSA’s license

The Labour Party has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government’s decision to recognize another faction in the academic environment with the issuance of Certificate of incorporation to Congress of University Academic, CONUSA.

LP National Publicity Secretary, comrade Arabambi Oluwafemi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the move spearheaded by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr, Chris Ngige, “is an ill wind that will bring no good to the academic community.”

Arabambi, therefore, urged the Federal Government to explore ways of returning students back to school rather than creating further crisis.

According to the party, “It is sad to note that those who benefited from scholarship at the expense of Nigeria are now the one making education elusive to the masses forgetting that the Monster they are creating today will consume them tomorrow.

“While expressing sympathy with the students and the parents, The Labour Party is appealing to both the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and the Federal Government to close ranks and work out an agreeable solution to the lingering crisis.”

On estimated budget for the 2023, Arabambi faulted the proposed N19.76 trillion expenditure with N11 trillion proposed loan, saying “is a bad decision.’

According to LP, “The debts burden in Nigeria as at present is huge going by the disclosure from the Federal Government which claim that debt services is more than the country revenue.

“To this end the Labour Party wonders how the federal government intends to manage the new proposal without affecting the already battered economy which has pauperized Nigerians and has ruined the economy both for the starters and the big players.”

The party, therefore, urged the Federal Government “to look inward and put up their thinking caps to safe the Nation,” pending the time they will be kicked out of office through ballots next year to pave way for Peter Obi/Datti Presidential mandate.

“Our Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has what it takes to rule the country with more result oriented and humane approach.”

Arabambi, however, expressed the confidence that with the growing acceptance of Obi, “the Journey to the Villa is a done deal as the party currently has over 40 million membership strength drawn across the Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress, affiliated trade unions, professional bodies, students and others old members.

“The current Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration should prepare a compressive hand over notes for smooth running of Nigeria come May 29, 2023, with Peter Obi as president.”