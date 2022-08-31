ASUU Strike: UNIBEN debunks resumption date

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has debunked reports that it directed students to resume on September 4, 2022.

The institution’s management, in a terse statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, urged students and parents to disregard the rumour.

While expressing its desirous of a return to normalcy, the management maintained that it was not in a position to arbitrarily direct the students to resume.

“Although desirous of a return to normalcy, the University is not in a position to arbitrarily direct resumption by students. Please be guided”, Ehanire said.