Nigeria

ASUU Strike: UNIBEN debunks resumption date

August 31, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has debunked reports that it directed students to resume on September 4, 2022.

The institution’s management, in a terse statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, urged students and parents to disregard the rumour.

While expressing its desirous of a return to normalcy, the management maintained that it was not in a position to arbitrarily direct the students to resume.

“Although desirous of a return to normalcy, the University is not in a position to arbitrarily direct resumption by students. Please be guided”, Ehanire said.

