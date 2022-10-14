ASUU suspends strike conditionally

After almost eight months, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday morning suspended its strike “conditionally.”
The union took the decision at the end of a meeting that ended this morning at its National Secretariat located at the University of Abuja.
An ASUU leader disclosed this to newsmen.
“Action suspended, conditionally. Details later,” the ASUU leader said in a short message.
ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 to press home its demands.
Last week, the Court of Appeal asked the union to resume work immediately.