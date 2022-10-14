Nigeria

ASUU suspends strike conditionally

October 14, 2022
Archibong Etokakpan
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) chapter said it was still reviewing the processes leading to the appointment of Professor Adenike Oladiji, as the eighth substantive Vice-chancellor.

After almost eight months, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday morning suspended its strike “conditionally.”

The union took the decision at the end of a meeting that ended this morning at its National Secretariat located at the University of Abuja.

An ASUU leader disclosed this to newsmen.

“Action suspended, conditionally. Details later,” the ASUU leader said in a short message.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 to press home its demands.

Last week, the Court of Appeal asked the union to resume work immediately.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories