Atiku Abubakar reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s demise

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has described the reign of the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II, as epochal.

He said news of her passing on Thursday came to everyone around the globe as a rude shock.

Atiku said this in a statement he signed in Abuja.

He said, “Her passing is an end of a golden era. Her reign was epochal, not just in the United Kingdom but the entire Commonwealth.

“The world has known only one Queen and the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will be the end of an impactful reign and, for the rest of our humanity, it shall be the beginning of history.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people and government of the United Kingdom and, importantly, the royal family.”

He prayed for the repose of her soul.