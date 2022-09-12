Atiku Abubakar, Shehu Sani condemn attack on Ifeanyi Uba’s convoy

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned Sunday’s failed assassination attempt on Senator Ifeanyi Uba by yet to be identified gunmen.

Senator Uba escaped death by the whiskers on Sunday when assassins unleashed a barrage of bullets at his convoy, which resulted in alleged killing of his aides, including five police escorts in the convoy.

Ubah represents Anambra South senatorial zone on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), was attacked at Nkwo Enugwu Ukwu junction in Njikoka local government area of the state.

In a statement via his verified Twitter on Sunday, Atiku condemned the dastardly act.

He stated, “The attack on the convoy of Senator @Dr_IfeanyiUbah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack. I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest in Peace.

“We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country. –AA.”

In a similar vein, a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shehu Sani also condemned the attack.

Sani, in a statement, via his verified Twitter stated, “The deadly attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the killing of his aides is unfortunate, tragic and condemnable.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Echeng Echeng, had already led operatives to the scene at Nkwo market, Enugwukwu.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, he said though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on ground there to monitor the situation.

He said the police would communicate further details as things unfold, adding that the Police remained committed to getting to the root of the matter.

Sen Ifeanyi Ubah’s media aide, Kameh Ogbonna, said his bullet proof jeep saved his life.

“If not for the bullet proof jeep the Senator was riding in, he would have been dead by now.”

Ogbonna said, “This is an attempt on the life of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

“We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us front and back from all sides and as I speak with you Obum, the special aide to Senator Ifeanyi Uba is dead and about seven security operatives were hit by the assassins bullet and they may have died,” he added.

Ubah is said to be in an undisclosed hospital where he is being monitored by doctors even though he was not physically hurt.