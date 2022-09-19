Ayo Arise: Federal roads in Ekiti damaged beyond repairs

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ayo Arise, has expressed concern over the deplorable condition of the Federal roads in Ekiti State.

Arise, who represented Ekiti North Senatorial District between 2011- 2014 lamented that Ekiti had been technically cut off from the rest of the country due to the menace of poor road networks

Speaking at the sideline of final burial rites for late Prophetess Victoria Popoola, mother of a former Governorship aspirant of APC, Otunba Demola Popoola, the former legislator called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency rise to the occasion to fix the roads.

While extolling the virtues of the deceased, Arise described the late Madam Popoola as a devout Christian who served God till the point of death.

He said the deceased was blessed with wonderful and industrious children.

“Prophetess was blessed with many wonderful and industrious children. I have noticed that in the calibre of people who graced the occasion and how the burial ceremonies were put together. ” Senator Arise remarked.

Speaking further on the poor road network, APC chieftain regretted that the new generation of leaders had failed to either maintain or fix most of the roads in the Ekiti State, which he said were constructed in the 1950s, during the era of the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Arise also alleged that all efforts by the present administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi to fix the roads were frustrated by the Federal Government.

According to him, “I know that governor Kayode Fayemi made concerted efforts to jointly fix the roads between Ikere-Ekiti and Akure, the Ondo State. The governor went as far as securing loans for the project only for the Federal government not to assure that it will repay the money. So, we are prepared to fix the roads, they are our roads and it is for our people. Those losing their lives on the roads are our people. It is either somebody from Ekiti, Ondo, Osun or other adjoining states. It is a worrisome and unprecedented situation. All the roads leading to Ekiti are so terrible now. It is not a good story to tell,” Arise lamented.

Adding “all the roads are becoming impassable and it is a deeply regretted situation. which should never have happened to us in the state. Having said that, I think the Federal government has failed in its responsibility in terms of providing good road networks. It is still part of what we need to visit and discuss with the government seriously

“I know that part of what we are saying about restructuring is still coming to light. How can somebody who stays in Abuja know what is happening between Ado-Ekiti and Ilawe-Ekiti,or Ado- Ekiti and Akure? And the roads ,which are Federal Government roads have all gone beyond repairs. Most of these roads were constructed during late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s era in the 1950s .It is terrible that we have not seen significant impact of the new generation of leaders in this country .

“What we are stil seeing ,the roads we are plying today are vestiges of the first republic .It very bad and I think the Federal government should do something very quickly .

Speaking about his late mother ,Otunba Popoola who betrayed emotion described the deceased as the best mother in the world .

He relived the uncommon care and affection accorded him by his late mother stressing his success story cannot be complete without mentioning the great input ,spiritual guidance and support from his mother .

Otunba used the occasion to thank his political associates and those who came from far and near.

“Many thanks for sharing in such an memorable day in our lives. My entire family and I will always reminisce your kindness, love and support as regards my Late mother’s burial ceremony. We sincerely appreciate the effort coming from such a long distance to grace my occasion. Thank you for making the day a grand and successful one.

“We are indeed, going to miss her dearly. She is the best mother in the world and our pillar of support, we don’t want her to leave us now but we have to accept the verdict of God. Mummy, we miss you but continue to rest in the bosom of our lord Jesus Christ ” Popoola said as he burst into tears.

Among the dignitaries were former and serving politicians, like deputy governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, two of his predecessors in office, Professor Modupe Adelabu, Professor Olusola Kolapo and former governor Segun Oni

Also at the event were, Ambassador Dare Bejide, CEO YEMKEM International Dr Akintunde Ayeni and former Presidential aspirant Otunba Reuben Famuyibo.

The Accord Party Governorship candidate for the 2023 election in Oyo State, Chief Bayo Adelabu and a member of the House of Representatives, Sina Peller also graced the occasion.