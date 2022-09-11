Babajide Sanwo-Olu: We’ll deepen relationship with Nigerian Air Force, others for security in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday said the State Government will continue to deepen its relationship with the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies for peace and security in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the statement when the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Emmanuel Shobande, paid him a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Ikeja.

He said: “We have watched very keenly our relationship and interactions with the Nigerian Air Force and we continue to see professionalism, competence and capability at the highest level.

“Indeed over the past couple of years, we have continued to see good relationship between the Lagos State Government and all security apparatus, especially the Nigeria Military Force – Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force and of course at the Security Council of the state, they bring on board very useful suggestions and discussions, which complements what other security arms are deploying, including the Lagos State Police Command and other related security agencies.

“For us, we are happy with the relationship we currently have. Like you all know, security is everybody’s business. So, we cannot but continue to remain very vigilant and continue to ensure that resources both men and material are available and support that we can continue to render as a government, we will continue to make them available to all.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also assured Air Vice Marshal Shobande the continuous support of Lagos State Government to the Nigerian Air Force in Lagos.

He said: “We wish you the very best in this additional career posting you have call to come and take over in Lagos. We are encouraged given your pedigree that you will do a good job here. We are looking forward to further deepening of understanding and relationship between ourselves and yourselves.

“We know that the Nigerian Air Force have men that are equipped with some of the best airmen we have around the world, best flying officers, who also understand and appreciate what it entails to keep the air territory of the country peaceful and safe.”

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Logistics Command of Nigerian Air Force in Lagos for providing complementary citizens facilities like medical services, schools and recreational facilities for public use in Lagos State.

He said the Logistics Command, Lagos is one of the best commands the Nigerian Air Force possesses around the country, adding that “it has been a command that has throne men, officers and men that you know have been of impeccable standard to the Nigerian Air Force.”

Speaking earlier, Air Vice Marshall Emmanuel Shobande appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu and Lagos State Government support to the Nigerian Air Force.

He also commended the relationship between the State Government and the Nigerian Air Force and assured Governor Sanwo-Olu that they will work with other security agencies for security of lives and properties in Lagos State.

“In doing our job, we will continue to cooperate with other sister services – Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy and other security services in the state for security of lives and properties in Lagos State,” he said.