Bala Mohammed flags off construction of Azare Ultra-Modern market in Bauchi

The Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, has flagged-off the construction of the Azare Ultra-Modern Market, saying that the construction of Ultra-Modern markets across the state is part of his administration policy to improve the economic fortune of the state.

The Governor Mohammed who was speaking at the occasion of the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Azare ultra-modern market in Azare, Katagum local government area of the state, said that since the inception of his administration in 2019, his government has made efforts to revitalize and diversify the economy of the state.

“Today’s occasion marks a milestone in the economic development of not only Katagum Local Government but Bauchi State at large. To this end, the Azare Central Market, Bauchi Central Market, and Muda Lawal Market at Bauchi have been identified for upgrading to ultra-modern market status”.

“The upgrading of these markets would be done on a public-private partnership basis. Essentially, therefore, private firms would execute the project, with the State Government’s equity being the land on which the projects would be executed. This would allow the government to concentrate on other areas such as health, education, and security”.

“This has been necessitated by the need for government to look inwards to generate revenue so as to reduce dependence on the Federal allocation for the execution of people-oriented programmes and projects” he said

The governor said that in line with the decision to execute the project through a public-private partnership, the State Government has engaged Messrs Modern Shelter System and Services Limited to carry out the construction and upgrade of the Azare Market to an ultra-modern market.

“The market would be reconstructed in two phases. The first phase contains 648 shops, comprising lock-up shops, open stalls, warehouses, poultry section, and cold rooms. The project also contains the provision of fire service and security outpost, among others” he added

Governor Mohammed stated that the State Government has lined up various activities to promote trade, industries, and investment through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Some of the activities to achieve that according to him include Encouraging Private Partnership in Government Initiatives saying that in order to stimulate, operate and enhance economic growth and development, government has offered various incentives to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The incentives include tax holding for pioneer status, Provision of free land for investors, Tax waiver for rural industries, Security, Infrastructure, and Establishment of Trade Facilitation Centre.

He said that the State has keyed into the Federal Government’s policy of achieving effective implementation of World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement to improve synergy and collaboration among states aimed at removing bottlenecks in our trading environment.

“Consequently, approval has been granted for the establishment of Trade Facilitation Centre to achieve effective and efficient domestic trade activities by allowing free flow of goods and services at the right time, right place, and right price” he said.