Banditry: Zamfara government activates emergency call centre

The Zamfara State Government has activated an emergency call centre for the general public to call, in the event of any emergency, particularly on security.

This is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, the State’s Commissioner for Information and made available to the newsmen Friday.

“In furtherance with measures to curtail insecurity in the state, the Zamfara state government has established an emergency call centre for the general public to call in the event of emergencies, particularly on security.

“The emergency call centre 112 is also free of charge and can be called by any citizen from anywhere in case of any attack, kidnapping, cattle rustling, movement of bandits and or criminals,’’ he said.

The commissioner confirmed that calls to the centre would immediately be verified, processed and directed to the appropriate security operatives for necessary action.

He advised residents to use the emergency toll number 112 during emergencies for swift action.

“Government established the centre to ease challenges of communication by victims trying to reach out to authorities or security operatives in case of breach by bandits and criminals elements.

“With the new emergency call centre, people can now call to share intelligence with security operatives without the fear of being exposed to bandits.

“Zamfara is the first state to establish such emergency call centre for security,” Dosara said.