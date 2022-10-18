Bandits kill village head, two others in fresh Plateau attack

Gunmen on Monday night killed the village head of Nyalun community of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau, Salisu Idris.
The suspected bandits also gunned down two other residents of the community.
Plateau police spokesperson DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the incident, said three people were killed in the incident, adding that details were still sketchy.
The victims, according to residents, were killed when the gunmen invaded the community on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically to scare people around.
The residents told that the attackers, who invaded the village around 8:pm, also abducted five family members of the village head, including his two wives.
Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in Wase, said the gunmen also made away with a good number of motorcycles belonging to the people of the community.
The youth leader said: “The attackers came in their numbers and started shooting sporadically. They went straight to the traditional ruler’s house, killed him and abducted five members of his family. The also killed two other people before entering into the house of the village.”