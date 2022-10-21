Bandits threaten another attack on Niger community

The bandits, who attacked Gulu community in the Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State last Monday have threatened to invade the town a second time.
The bandits have reportedly dropped a leaflet containing the threat at Vulegbo, a village not far from Gulu, last Wednesday.
In the leaflet, the bandits said they would invade the area on October 30 this year.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Nigerian government will no longer tolerate strikes that don’t follow due process – official
- 2023: CUPP faults PDP chairman’s ‘move to sanction’ Nyesom Wike
- Umana Umana: Allegation of N480 billion fraud false
- Kogi receives first derivation allocation as oil producing state
- Muhammadu Buhari mourns deceased Ekiti speaker
- Lagos governor reiterates need for state police
- Muhammadu Buhari appoints Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as new NNDC boss
- Gombe governor appoints new chairman for state BIRS
- Afe Babalola seeks establishment of special debt liquidating fund
- Troops arrest fake NIMC officials for registering Nigeriens as Nigerians in IDP camp
The leaflet, according to a community leader, did not give further details.
However, it was learnt that since the leaflet was dropped and its content got to the notice of the villagers in the community, there have been an exodus of people to safer places, including Lapai, the headquarters of the local government area.
Efforts to reach the Chairman of the LGA, Alhaji Muazu Jantabo, and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, were not successful as they did not respond to calls made to their cell phones.
At least two people were confirmed killed with one slaughtered when gunmen in the early hours of last Tuesday stormed Gulu town in the LGA.
The man slaughtered was described as a neighbour to the Gulu General Hospital whose name was given as Ya-tachi.
In the early morning raid, the heavily armed terrorists were also said to have raided the General Hospital in the town and its staff quarters where the resident doctors and pharmacist were kidnapped along with members of their families. Their whereabouts is still unknown.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Nigerian Navy impounds bags of smuggled rice in Akwa Ibom
- Customs boss: We have dismissed over 2,000 corrupt officers
- Protest rocks Ibadan polytechnic over SUG election
- Muhammadu Buhari axes NDDC sole administrator
- Former Lagos attorney-general gets N50 million bail
- Biodun Oyebanji: Funminiyi Afuye’s death shocking, sad, unfortunate
- Police: Why we teargassed #EndSARSMemorial protesters
- Elections won’t affect 2023 census — NPC
- WAEC launches digital certificate
- EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos attorney-general over alleged $200,000 laundering