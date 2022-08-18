World Bank approves $5.9 million for ACReSAL project take-off in Bauchi

The World Bank has approved the sum of $5.9 million for the take-off of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project in Bauchi State.

The Commissioner for Environment and Housing in the State, Hamisu Mu’azu Shira disclosed this yesterday during an interview with journalists in Bauchi.

He explained that one of the development objectives of the ACReSAL project for Nigeria was to increase the implementation of sustainable landscape management practices in targeted watersheds in northern Nigeria and strengthen Nigeria’s long-term enabling environment for integrated climate-resilient landscape management.

The Commissioner applauded the Federal Ministry of Environment for working with the World Bank to come up with the ACReSAL project and reaffirmed the determination of the state government to implement the project according to the guidelines.

He mentioned some of the activities to be carried out in the implementation of the project to include, tree planting along construction of roads in six local government areas across the senatorial districts of the state, distribution of 6,000 efficient biomass cooking stoves and fuels to avert indiscriminate cutting of trees in communities.

Shira said the rest include construction of 10 solar powered boreholes and provision of livestock drinking points in 10 animal rearing communities across the state, establishment of three farm produce processing centres to enhance value chain under CRF as well as the provision of grains storage facilities for small farmer clusters among others.

“We are happy to inform the good people of Bauchi State that World Bank has approved our budget proposal for the take-off of ACReSAL project. As you are aware, Bauchi State is among the 19 Northern States selected to benefit from the project.”

According to him, “Senator Bala Mohammed must be commended for his support to us to access this approval and has assisted other states too to access their approval because of his commitment in working with all the stakeholders for the commencement of the project in the benefiting states.”