Baptist Pastor begs Nigerian government to resolve ASUU strike

The chairman Baptist Group of Schools in Kogi state Pastor Theophilus Ajala has appealed to the Federal government to take urgent steps at resolving the lingering ASUU strike to prevent the total collapse of public Universities in the country.

Pastor Theophilous Ajala made the appeal during the graduation, speech and Prize Given day of Baptist group of schools which was held at the school premises on Tuesday in Lokoja

The cleric who is also the pastor in charge of Baptist church in Lokoja and its environs regretted the piled up of graduands from various secondary Schools in the country without the Universities to admit them.

The servant of God therefore urged the Federal government to immediately enter into a pact with the striking Universities lecturers to resolved the impasse that had shut down public universities across the country.

He called on the electorate to vote for competence and credible candidates that ameliorate the untold hardship on the people

According to him “Our graduands are thoroughly groomed by our knowledgeable and experienced teachers to face any challenges that will befall them in the future”.

Earlier, the Chairman, Parents Teachers Association ,Chief Gabriel Bamidele Adeniyi commended the Management and staff of the school for inculcating discipline, knowledge, and modern skills to the students.

The graduation speech and Prize given day attracted dignitaries from all walks of lives even as the audience were thrilled with educational presentations, music and dance.