Basketmouth raps entertainers for failing to show up after payment

Stand-up comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth, has described as unprofessional, musicians and comedians who get paid for shows but does not turn up.

According to him, he feels disgusted whenever he hears about such entertainers because they are painting people like him and others in the industry in bad light.

Basketmouth stated this during an interview.

He also talked about his battle with a real estate company that refused to give him the house he paid N31 million for after 14 years and why he does not trust the judicial system of the country.

The comic act said: “When I hear stories like that, I feel disgusted because comedy is not a regular job. One has time to craft one’s content, and even if another event comes up, one can attend both if one plans one’s time well. When a client books one and one does not show up, one has not only disappointed them, one has also being unprofessional.”