Bauchi governor loses elder brother

Bappa Mohammed, an elder brother to the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has passed on.

The deceased was in his late sixties.

A source close to the family told journalists that Mohammed who was also the Yeriman Duguri died on Sunday at a Turkish Hospital in Turkiye after a prolonged illness.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The deceased was also Deputy Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria before his retirement about ten years ago.

He was survived by his wife, five children and two brothers namely; Adamu Mohammed, the Wakilin Bauchi and Governor Bala Mohammed.

The deceased would be buried on Monday in Turkey according to Islamic injunctions in accordance with Islamic rites.