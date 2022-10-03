Nigeria

Bauchi governor loses elder brother

October 3, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
In a demonstration to tackle the menace of ghost workers that has continue to drain the coffers of government, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed will hold a public parley with all the stakeholders involved in the payment of workers salaries in the state.

Bappa Mohammed, an elder brother to the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has passed on.

The deceased was in his late sixties.

A source close to the family told journalists that Mohammed who was also the Yeriman Duguri died on Sunday at a Turkish Hospital in Turkiye after a prolonged illness.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The deceased was also Deputy Director at the Central Bank of Nigeria before his retirement about ten years ago.

He was survived by his wife, five children and two brothers namely; Adamu Mohammed, the Wakilin Bauchi and Governor Bala Mohammed.

Read Also:  NDLEA arrests ex-footballer, two others for illicit drugs smuggling

The deceased would be buried on Monday in Turkey according to Islamic injunctions in accordance with Islamic rites.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories