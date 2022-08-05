Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has assented to 12 bills passed by the State House of Assembly into law.

Among the bills that was signed into law is the bill for the establishment of Bauchi state Vigilante and Youth Empowerment scheme and other related purposes 2022.

The objective of the bill is to explore opportunities in job creation and providing training for Youths in skill acquisition that enable youths to be gainfully employed and self-reliant.

The Governor speaking shortly after signing the bills into law at the Exco chambers of the government house, stated that other bills that were signed into law include a bill to provide for the establishment of bauchi state and local government Contributory pension scheme and other related matters 2022, bill to repeal the Bauchi state Urban planning and development board 2012 and enact the bauchi state physical planning and development control board 2022.

Others bills according to the governor inlude a bill to repeal the Bauchi state College of Agriculture 2013 and enact a law to establish Divisions of Agricultural colleges in Bauchi state university and for related matters 2022, a bill to provide for the establishment of Bauchi infrastructural development and maintenance agency 2022.

“Others include a bill to repeal the Bauchi state separation of account judiciary law, a bill to provide Bauchi state tourism development corporation, a bill to repeal the Bauchi state university establishment law 2010 and enact a law to establish Sa’adu Zungur University 2022, a bill to establish the Bauchi state security Trust fund and other related purposes 2022”

“Others bills to be signed into law are a bill to establish Bauchi state environmental Trust fund 2022, a bill to repeal the bauchi state house management law 2017 and enact a law to provide for the management of funds accrued to the Bauchi state House state house of Assembly from the consolidated revenue funds of the state and a bill to establish Bauchi state road and transport agency law 2022” he said.

Mohammed further commended the state house of Assembly for studying the details of the bills before passing them into law, pointing out that this reveals the cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive arm of government.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker of the Bauchi state House of Assembly, Suleiman Abubakar said that all the laws if properly implemented, will have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state as well as protect their lives and properties.

He called on the people of the state to continue to support the present administration,saying that the infrastructures and other development recorded in the state are the product of cordial relationship and mutual corporation between the legislature and the executive arm of government.