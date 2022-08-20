Bauchi: We rescued 69 hostages from kidnappers’ den – official

The Bauchi State Government has said it rescued 69 hostages from kidnappers’ dens across different local government areas of the state.

Briefing newsmen, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, said the feat was achieved by the combined efforts of security agencies and vigilantes who stormed dens of bandits in various forests of the state.

Zaki said most of those rescued were strangers from different states, adding that they have been allowed to go to their respective homes and families.

In his words, “Few weeks after the governor went round to assess the activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements ravaging the state which necessitated a directive to go after them, Bauchi State Government is making headway in the fight, as no fewer than 69 abductees have been saved from dens of kidnappers across the state.”

Zaki mentioned some of the infiltrated forests in the various LGAs as Toro, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa, and Ningi.

According to him, the State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, took the battle to the bandits when he visited the affected areas and commiserated with the people as well as encouraged them to resist the kidnappers.

‘’The governor boosted the morals of the council chairmen, vigilantes, traditional rulers, security personnel, and all stakeholders in the fight against insecurity in the state.”