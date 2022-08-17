Bayelsa, NDDC partner on Nembe-Brass road, bridge construction

The Bayelsa State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have agreed to partner on the construction of the important Nembe-to-Brass road and bridge project which will open up the oil and gas-rich area and boost the regional economy.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, disclosed this when he hosted the Interim Administrator of the interventionist agency, Dr. Efiong Akwa, and the Commission’s Directors at Creek Haven, Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri stated that the partnership will cover many other key infrastructure projects for the benefit of the people of the state.

According to the Governor, “Today marks the beginning of a new relationship between the NDDC and the Bayelsa State Government. We are prepared to work with the NDDC. I accept your offer to partner with the Bayelsa State Government on key, strategic projects in the State.

“To ensure synergy and avoid duplication of projects. This can be achieved by activating the powers of the governors as members of the Advisory Board, in line with Section 2 of the Act establishing the NDDC.”

While acknowledging that the NDDC had embarked on many projects in Bayelsa State, Governor Diri underlined the need to focus more on regional projects that would cut across the various states.

He expressed appreciation to the NDDC for intervening to boost education in the universities, “especially for assisting the Niger Delta University and donating a 1000KVA generator and a Coaster bus.”

Speaking earlier, the NDDC Interim Administrator, Dr. Efiong Akwa commended Governor Duoye Diri for his immense contributions to the overall development of the Niger Delta region, especially Bayelsa State.

“It is on record that your excellency was a part of many Niger Delta technocrats, agitators and visioners who developed an agenda for a better deal for the Niger Delta region, in the emerging democracy of 1998 and 1999. Your Excellency, this commitment towards building a new Niger Delta, as well as improving the living conditions of Bayelsans, has earned you the enviable title of the Miracle Governor.”

Akwa stated that NDDC was in Bayelsa State as part of an ongoing engagement with stakeholders in the region, to build partnerships vital to Niger Delta development. He stated: “This is important because the partnership is key to development.

“Our visit is both to acknowledge your strategic importance to Niger Delta development, as well as to seek ways in which we can forge a stronger alliance with the government and people of Bayelsa State. We offer both our hands and seek embrace, so that, together, we can build a region of which we can be eminently proud.”