Bayelsa: Ohanaeze expels governor’s aide, two others over title on commissioner

The leadership of the apex socio-cultural organisation of Igbos, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Bayelsa State chapter, has expelled the Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State Governor on Special Duties, Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa and two others for conferring a title “Enyi Ndigbo” on the Commissioner of Education, Dr Gentle Emelah.

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Bayelsa State chapter and Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Non-indigene, Mazi Onuma Johnson, said the resolution to expel Chief Arthur-Ugwa, was reached after a stakeholders meeting, on 14th July, where it was “resolved that Chief Chinedu Ugwa, Chief Remigius Ekwem, Mr. Patrick Emeka Ugwu and others have been totally excommunicated from Igbo community activities in the state.”

He said the organisation has also communicated to the Commissioner of Education, the recipient of the award Dr Emelah, that the title is null and void, and should be disregarded as the conferment did not followed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitutional process.

Mazi Johnson, who stated this at the general meeting held on Sunday in Yenagoa, said the resolution of the stakeholders was also affirmed at the general meeting, noting that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Bayelsa State was not in crises as there is only one authentic leadership in the state.

However, in his reaction , the Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Arthur-Ugwa, said he was been witch hunted by the leadership of the organisation.

In a communique signed by 28, Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders and read by Mazi Johnson,said: “The Title (Enyi Ndigbo) and award given to Hon. Dr. Gentle Emelah is null and void, and therefore, he should not cavalcade the said Title and Award by the above named impersonators as Ndigbo is doing everything within the ambit of the law to bring them to order.

“That, Chief Chinedu Arthur Ugwa, Chief Remigius Ekwem and other disgruntled eIements are not representing Ndigbo in the State and that anybody who falls in love with their relationship and wish to do business with them, should do it on a personal ground and not in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Bayelsa State.

“That anybody who does business with them in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Bayelsa state will be considered as an enemy of the community and one who is fueling crises in Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Bayelsa State, hence the community will contend with the said individual or group of individuals. That Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Bayelsa State is not in crises.”

The Igbo Community leadership commended the swift attention given to security challenge as it affect Ndigbo in the state by the state government and resolved to continue to give unreserved and total support to the Bayelsa State government led by Sen. Douye Diri through peaceful co-existence.

When contacted, Chief Arthur-Ugwa, said: “That news is fake, it is rubbish, he is trying to earned cheap popularity. Ignore it. I’m not part of their executives, he is fighting me, I don’t know why they are fighting me.”