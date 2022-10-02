Governor Douye Diri has assured Bayelsans not to fret, as he is sure to deliver on his mandate as Governor of the oil-rich state within the limits of available resources.

Governor Diri gave this assurance on a state-wide Broadcast on October One to mark the Twenty-Sixth Anniversary of Bayelsa State Creation and Nigeria at the 62nd Independence Day Celebration.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Comrade Tamarakuro Oweifie, cites Governor Diri as he appreciates Bayelsans for the overwhelming support and confidence towards his administration during the two years and eight months in office, as he calls for shared prosperity with the people in order to take the state to a higher pedestal of development.

The Bayelsa State helmsman notes that without the support of the people through open and fair criticisms and contributions to governance, the state shall be at a stalemate and as such his government is open to more suggestions from the citizenry that should place Bayelsa ahead in the comity of states.

“Let me thank all Bayelsans and the people of goodwill for their prayers for the well-being of this government. I wish you a joyous twin anniversary,” he states in the broadcast.

The governor recalls with nostalgia, the ecstatic feeling that greeted the creation of Bayelsa as the sole homogenous Ijaw state on October 1, 1996, and charges all indigenes and residents to work assiduously with the government to achieve shared prosperity citing numerous road projects across the three Senatorial Districts that are opening up the state to fill up the infrastructure deficit towards speedy development.

“It was my honour to be part of what came to be known as the Ijaw struggle and I recall with nostalgia the Herculean efforts, courageous steps, unity of purpose and lofty dreams of the Bayelsa founding fathers. If we are to succeed in bringing about the shared prosperity envisioned…, we must be deliberate in embracing all shades of opinion and criticism”, he stated.

Governor Diri charged all to toe the path of peaceful coexistence especially the political class as campaigns for next year’s general elections kick off, advocating a paradigm shift from hate speeches of acrimony to one of love, unity and togetherness as his Prosperity administration has been on the vanguard for peace and harmony.

“Let brotherly love and the greater good be what the 2023 Elections must be about. It must be a conversation about ballots not bullets. The lives of our citizens should not be sacrificed on the altar of ambition of selfish politicians.” Governor Diri is quoted as saying.

While acknowledging that Bayelsa at 26 is still a work-in-progress, Governor Diri, adjudges his administration as being on the right track with a renewed zeal to serve the people to take Bayelsa to her promised land, he concluded.