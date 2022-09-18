Benin: Mobile Court convicts 19 for illegal parking, other traffic offences

A mobile court in Benin has convicted 19 people for illegal parking, dropping passengers in unauthorised places, driving on one-way and other offences.

The State Prosecuting Counsel, Ayo Aigbokhiade, said all the convicts were apprehended within the Benin metropolis and brought for trial.

Some of them pleaded not guilty to the traffic offence.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, ordered the convicts to pay N25,000 fine each within two days.

He, however, cautioned and discharged two other offenders who pleaded not liable and were able to prove their cases before the court.

Oare said the fine was in tune with non-custodian sentencing of offenders.