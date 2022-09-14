Betsy Obaseki bags honorary doctorate degree

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, was at the weekend awarded an honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoraris Causa) by Wellspring University, a private institution based in Benin City, the state capital.

The University awarded the Edo First Lady the honorary Doctor of Business Administration, for her immense contributions in education, business and public service in Nigeria, at its 3rd combined Convocation ceremony.

A total of 205 students graduated at the Convocation and were awarded various degrees, including 71 post graduates, 134 first degree graduates, of which 11 bagged First Class Honours, comprising six girls and five boys.

In a brief remark after receiving the award, Dr. (Mrs.) Betsy Obaseki expressed delight that the institution has a curriculum that seeks to impact its immediate and larger community.

She used the occasion to admonish the youth to assert themselves in nation building, adding: “You have a voice and you have the numbers. Come out and take back your country”.

Also speaking at the occasion, the paramount ruler of Agbor, Delta state, His Royal Majesty, Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi, charged Nigerians to imbibe the virtue of honesty in whatever they do.

This is even as he warned Nigerians against ‘cow-tailing’ people in government, but be willing to tell the truth to them.

He said: “Don’t cow-tail too much to persons in government, to persons who believe that they have too much power, you are not helping them by doing so. What I need is your honesty.

“I am a leader, I make mistakes. I make mistakes today, I will make mistakes tomorrow. What I need around me are people who can respectfully let me know that I have made those mistakes.”

Earlier in his speech, the Chancellor of the University, Pastor Itua Ighodalo admonished the students to believe in themselves.

“There’s no doubt you’ve gotten quality education that could stand you on any platform anywhere in the world; and by God’s grace, a lot of you will perform not just in Nigeria, but anywhere the world finds you. But most importantly,” he said.

On his part, the Convocation Lecturer, Engr. Wale Adediran, urged the students to bring their innovative spirit to bear in the midst of the current perceived chaos.

He added that the graduands can create a “billion naira, billion dollar ventures without even leaving the sitting room of your parents. In your small apartment you can change the world and when there is chaos, it provides the opportunities”.