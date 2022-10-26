Betsy Obaseki urges medical practitioners to accord value to human life

Wife of Edo Governor, Betsy Obaseki, has charged medical practitioners to treat their patients with care and accords value to human life.
She gave the charge on Tuesday during a visit to the Edo State College of Nursing Sciences, in Benin City, where she commissioned the institution’s new ICT Hub.
She also declared open a one-day capacity building workshop for the students of the school.
The Edo First Lady while addressing the students, urged them to take their profession as their calling and to place human life above pecuniary benefits.
Commenting on the quality of the upgraded infrastructure in the school, Mrs. Obaseki expressed confidence that it will reflect on the quality of graduates produced from the school.
In her remark, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Obehi Akoria, reminded healthcare practitioners the need to be humble in the discharge of their profession.
“Our profession calls for humility and as we merge humility with professionalism, Edo State will become the trail-blazer in the healthcare space globally and they will be saying ‘that is a heart doctor, that is a heart nurse, no wonder, they come from the Heartbeat of Nigeria’”, she said.
Earlier in her welcome speech, the Provost of the Institution, Professor Patricia Ukaigwe, said they currently have 500 students in the institution.
Ukaigwe who lauded Mrs. Obaseki for her immense contribution to developments in the health sector, described her as the champion of the School.
