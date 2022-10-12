N5 billion fraud: AGF gives EFCC go-ahead to prosecute Stella Oduah, others

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) approval to prosecute former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, and others on alleged N5 billion fraud.

Prosecuting counsel, Hassan Liman, SAN, on Wednesday, informed Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja at the resumed hearing on the matter.

Newsmen report that Justice Ekwo had, on May 10, fixed today for the arraignment of the defendants following a letter from the office of the AGF in response to a petition. written by counsel to the 8th defendant in the suit, Ogbu James, SAN.

Newsmen report that Onoja had, on Nov. 22, 2021, raised an objection to the defendants taking their plea, informing that a petition had already been written to the AGF, complaining that the defendants were just been persecuted as against prosecution.

The development prompted the court to adjourn to await a response from the AGF.

When the matter was called for the defendants to take their plea, counsel to the EFCC, Mr Liman, informed that the AGF had finally responded to the petition and given a nod in a letter for the matter to proceed.

The senior lawyer said he no fewer than 32 witnesses lined up to testify in the suit.

Lawyers to all the defendants, including Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, who appeared for the senator, acknowledged receipt of the letter from the AGF.

The judge, who ordered an accelerated hearing in the trial, directed all parties to put their house in order.

Ekwo said the trial would be on a day-to-day basis and adjourned until Feb. 13, Feb. 14, Feb. 15, Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, 2023 for a hearing.

Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was expected to be arraigned by the EFCC on alleged N5 billion fraud and financial misappropriation.

Other defendants in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/2020, are Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere.

They also include Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd.

They are being charged with conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with a commercial bank.

They will be arraigned on a 25-count charge.