Boko Haram attack soldiers escorting traders, travellers

Soldiers yesterday battled Boko Haram insurgents on Damboa-Maiduguri Highway, it was learnt.

The soldiers of Operation Hadin KAI were said to be escorting a large number of commercial vehicles conveying traders and other travelllers on their way from Damboa to Maiduguri when the terrorists in an ambush suddenly opened fire on the vehicles.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

A local source said that the attack took place at Yaleri village off Damboa Road.

Zagazola Makama, a counterinsurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad area, corroborated the incident, saying the situation was chaotic with many travellers scampering for safety.

Police in Borno also confirmed the escape of the six security personnel abducted by ISWAP terrorists in Benishek on Monday, Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, said yesterday in Maiduguri.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

“The terrorists abducted the six security operatives including one policeman, three CJTF and three hunters. They also carted away one Hilux patrol vehicle and we also lost one AK47 rifle.