Bola Obadimu resumes as NACCIMA boss

Bola Obadimu has been named the new Director-General of the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) effective from 1st September 2022.

Before this appointment, he was the Director-General at the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC). With a rich background in management of membership-based institutions generally and Chambers of Commerce in particular.

He had also served, at various times, as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Director-General at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce.

He was also the Founding Executive Secretary at the Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce and Acting Director-General with the Institute of Directors, Nigeria (IoD) among other high-profile professional and trade-development related responsibilities in the past.

Obadimu is a proven and recognized institutional administrator with a proven track record and he is widely acknowledged accordingly within the Nigerian private/public sector circles.

He had served as a part-time Investment Promotion & Business Development Consultant for the UNDP/Columbia University’s Millennium City Initiatives (MCI) project geared towards attracting foreign direct investments to Africa which culminated in presentations at the Millennium City Day at KPMG House in London in December 2008.

A product of Abeokuta Grammar School, Obadimu holds a B.Sc in Chemical Engineering, an MBA as well as an M.Sc. Economics, all from the University of Lagos.

He also served as an alternate Member on the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s Committee on Corporate Governance of Public Companies in Nigeria between June-September 2000, the report of which was eventually published in 2003.