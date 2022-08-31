Bola Tinubu hails Peter Okpaleke’s elevation as cardinal

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the elevation of Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke to Cardinal by Pope Francis as a confirmation of the progress of Christianity and depth of catholicism in Nigeria.

He further said in a congratulatory message to Okpaleke in Abuja on Wednesday that his elevation was a deserving honour to the Bishop and Nigeria as a country.

The statement signed by Asiwaju’s media aide, Tunde Rahman reads: “All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hailed the elevation of Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke to Cardinal by Pope Francis as a deserving honour to the Bishop and Nigeria as a country.

“Tinubu thanked the Pope and the Catholic Church for finding Bishop of Ekwulobia in Anambra State worthy of the elevation, describing it as further confirmation of the progress of Christianity and depth of catholicism in Nigeria.”

The APC flag bearer noted that Okpaleke has joined the rank of impeccable Catholic clergymen from Nigeria such as Cardinal Francis Arinze, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie and Cardinal John Onaiyekan who are members of the Conclave.

“I most heartily congratulate Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke on his ordainment as a Cardinal. This deserving elevation is not one just for the Bishop, but a honour done to Nigeria by Pope Francis.

“It is a thing of great joy that the Pope has found another Nigerian worthy of this elevation. We are happy for this great honour which is also a call for higher service in the vineyard.

“I pray to God that the Catholic Church will continue its many good works in Nigeria and, that with this elevation, Cardinal Okpaleke, shall, through his ministry, further glorify the name of God for the benefit of the Catholic Church, for all the people of Nigeria and for the advancement of humanity.”