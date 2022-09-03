Bola Tinubu sympathises with Abdullahi Ganduje over Kano building collapse

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a three-storey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state.

Tinubu in a personal letter to Governor Ganduje dated August 31, 2022, expressed his deepest sadness and sympathy over the unfortunate incident.

He also wished the injured quick recovery.

“The collapse of the three-storey building under construction is disheartening. Those who lost their lives in that incident did not deserve to die in that manner.

“While praying that Almighty Allah grants repose of their souls, I commiserate with their families and relations. I urge them to take heart and accept the occurrence as the will of Allah.

“I also sympathise with those injured and wish them a speedy recovery. I enjoin the government to continue ensuring that the injured are properly catered for.

“Rescue efforts should be intensified until all those trapped in the collapsed building are rescued.

“May I also use this medium to console the Chairman and management of the market, and indeed the traders over the accident and untold loss suffered.

“While urging the government to immediately investigate the circumstances that led to the building collapse to prevent a recurrence of such in future, I hope and pray that this sad incident does not occur again.”

Meanwhile, the Kano State Executive Council has constituted a committee to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the building collapse.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Wednesday revoked the land where the incident occurred.

This led the governor to convert the land where the tragic incident occurred to a parking lot.

“Originally this place should be a parking space only. It is too small for the construction of shops,” Ganduje stated when he visited the scene of the tragedy.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Friday announced that the state executive council during its meeting at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Kano, approved the setting up of a committee to probe the incident.

He said the committee has been mandated to investigate whether building regulations are complied with in raising the structure, its architectural design as well the cost involved for the materials used.

Garba pointed out that the other terms of reference of the committee include determining whether the building code has been complied with as well as whether there is approval by the government for the building.

He added that the committee has been assigned to make any other recommendation to the government on the unfortunate incident.

The committee, he said, has been given one week to submit its report to the government for immediate and appropriate action.

He said the committee has Engr. Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, chairman, Policy, Strategy, Implementation and Evaluation Directorate as head of the committee, with commissioners of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Idris Wada; Justice, M.A . Lawan; Environment, Dr. Kabir Ibrahim Getso.

Other members are Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, representative of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), while a representative from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is to serve as secretary of the committee.

Similarly, Kano State Executive Council approved and directed the immediate marking and demolishing of all existing structures built on Kwarin Gogau stream in the metropolis.

Also marked for demolishing are drainage lines within and surrounding Kantin Kwari Market with a view to removing all obstacles that hinder smooth flow of both storm and waste water in the area.

Malam Muhammad Garba decision follows the flooding in many parts of the metropolis during which valuable items were destroyed or lost.

Garba disclosed that the executive council has received the report of Rapid Assessment of Flooding at Kanti Kwari Market conducted by the commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Idris Wada Saleh and that of Environment, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso.

“The council also directed that all temporary structures mounted on top of drainages within and around the market should be removed with immediate effect.

“The council also approved the evacuation of all blocked drainages within the market and its surrounding as well as removal of building materials deposited on drainage lines within the market,” Garba said.a