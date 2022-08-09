Boss Mustapha: Decentralise premiums among MDAs

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has called for the decentralisation of insurance premium among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mustapha made the call when the governing board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) visited him in Abuja.

The SGF, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the General Services Office (GSO), Dr. Maurice Mbaeri, said there should be an increase in the allocation for insuring public assets.

He urged NAICOM to “write for the decentralisation of insurance premium among the MDAs”. Learning that the premium to be paid for insuring public assets was centralised in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS),

Mbaeri said: “There is no way the HoS alone can cover insurance premium for all the MDAs.”

He noted that the Federal Government would issue a circular ordering MDAs to insure government assets.

He urged the NAICOM team to up with a draft of what they wanted the circular to contain to guide the SGF to properly articulate the circular.

He said: “Send a draft copy of the circular to the Office of the SGF. After a review, the circular will be released to the MDAs.”

He also told the NAICOM team that “the draft circular should reflect what you want: If it meets the SGF’s expectations, it will be issued.

The Chairman, NAICOM’s Governing Board, Dr. Abubarkar Sani, sought the SGF’s support for executing a compulsory insurance scheme for MDAs.

“The commission is interested in seeing government assets insured and we want the SGF to issue a circular or letter to all MDAs on the necessity of compulsory insurance,” he added.