The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has commenced the second phase of training for procurement staff of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) on due process and effective service delivery in public office.

The training had in attendance staff from the Procurement Unit, Finance and Account Directorate, Audit unit, Store, Information Unit and some Heads of Department from the NASENI system.

The training was aimed at ensuring that extra care is taken in carrying out subsequent procurement activities in the Agency.

In his welcome address during the opening ceremony of the training at the NASENI headquarters in Abuja, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, said the training was also aimed at updating relevant officers on the need to follow procedures and laws in order to get value for money spent on any project by the Federal Government for effective service delivery.

Haruna represented by the Coordinating Director of Business, Planning and Development of the Agency, Mrs Nonyem Onyechi, said the Federal Government through its Agencies awards contracts through the procurement processes and NASENI is not an exception, adding that adherence to the Procurement Act 2007 is very crucial.

In a statement issued by Mrs Chinyere Obiorah- Ekwuazi, Chief Information Officer in NASENI, explained that to forestall the breach of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, NASENI contacted the BPP for capacity building which gave the opportunity for the training.

Haruna pointed out that the procurement officers were drivers and operators of the procurement processes, adding that the Agency needed to conform to all procurement regulations and the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

Explaining further the rationale for the training, he said: “It will further build and develop the capacity of officers in the procurement process to ensure professionalism and the act of giving priority to upholding the vision and mandate of the Agency to national development.”

The NASENI boss reiterated that the new status of NASENI under the supervision of the President requires extra care and need for effective service delivery.

According to him, “We cannot afford to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the right thing is done with the special fund allocated to the Agency.”

He, however, urged all the procurement officers and staff of other departments present to take the training very serious, noting that at the end, knowledge would have been imparted with no room for failure or breach of the public procurement Act.

In his keynote address, the Director-General of BPP, Mr Mamma Ahmadu, said Public Procurement is a serious business and it is important to get it right in order to get value for money spent on procuring equipment for service delivery.

Represented by Engr. Babatunde Kuye, Director, Energy Infrastructure, the BPP boss said every resource of government must be used well.

“We are interested in getting it right and understanding the procurement concept so that we can move this country forward.

“Procurement is the easiest way to make money and easiest way to go to prison,” he warned.