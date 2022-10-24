Britain warns nationals over possible attack in Abuja

Following reports by the US Embassy that there is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, the United Kingdom has warned its citizens to stay alert.

Recalled that the the United States Embassy on Sunday issued a security alert on elevated risk of terror attacks in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The UK government, in its reaction, warned its citizens to stay alert, adding that the attacks could be indiscriminate and targeted at western interests.

It said, “Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests, as well as places visited by tourists.”

In line with the warning from the UK govt, the British High Commission Abuja announced that it will only be open for business for Business Critical Staff only.

It advised the BHC Abuja UKB parents not to send their children to school.

In a short statement, it said, “On Monday 24 October, British High Commission Abuja (BHC) will be open for Business Critical staff only. ALL colleagues wishing to travel to BHC should seek authorisation from Line Manager/ Block Leads, and in advance of travel.

On Monday 24 October, BHC Abuja UKB parents are advised strongly not to send children to schools.

More detail will follow later today from DHC Gill Atkinson”

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) called for calm, saying necessary precautions are being taken to secure the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of Nigeria.

In a release by Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, the agency said, “The DSS has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, 23/10/22.

“The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

“While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

“Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja.”