BSN organises essay competition for NYSC members

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) is set to host the grand finale of the 11th edition of its annual Essay Competition/National Symposium for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the country.

Its Manager Media and Public Relations Benjamin Mordi said the top six Youth corps members in the written part of the competition in June will defend their entries at the symposium taking place at the Bible Guest House Research & Development Centre, Lagos on Thursday, August 18.

He said through the competition, the BSN has been proffering solutions to the socio-economic and political challenges confronting the country, using biblical and intellectual approaches.

The theme of 2022 edition is: “Re-engineering the Nigerian System for sustainable development.”

“The winner of the competition as well as the second and third runners-up will go home with a laptop each, a copy of the Bible and management books, while the three others will each receive a smart phone, a copy of the Bible, and management books as consolation prizes,” he said.

Mordi said the programme will be chaired by the Managing Consultant, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea.