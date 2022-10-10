BUK urges students, parents to ignore rumoured resumption

The management of Bayero University, Kano State, has dismissed as fake and unfounded, information circulated on social media announcing the resumption date for the institution.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Lamara Garba, Deputy Registrar, Public Affairs, on behalf of the Registrar of the university and issued to newsmen on Monday.

“The attention of the management of Bayero University, Kano, has been drawn to fake and unfounded information circulating on social media, announcing the resumption date of the institution.

“Members of the public, particularly students and parents are, therefore, urged to disregard and ignore such information, as it is fake and malicious,” the statement added.