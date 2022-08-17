ID Cabasa: Naija Star Search will provide longevity for Afrobeats

Music production maestro, ID Cabasa, has opined that the Naija Star Search will provide hope and longevity for the Afrobeats genre.

In a recent chat, Cabasa says that he is confident that a new generation of Afrobeats stars will be groomed in season one of Naija Star Search starting in September 2022 on StarTimes.

“We are looking out for people who can take Afrobeats to the next level. We are looking out for the next stars with more than a splash in the pan. We are also looking out for longevity. Unlike other shows whereID Cabasa the winners fizzle out after the competition, we are looking out for guys that can take it from this competition, and take it to the street, the industry and make exploits for themselves,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “Over eighty percent of those who auditioned showed that there are so many potentials to be tapped and there is so much hope for Afrobeats. If you look at the way these contestants sing, dance, or write, you will know that Afrobeats has created an influence that is going to stay for quite a while.

“So, I am convinced that with this competition, we would have several promising talents that we are going to showcase to the world and that people can look out for because they have what it takes to take over the world.”

Further weighing in on the show, ID Cabasa, a celebrated music producer, who is responsible for several musical hits from 9ice to Olamide and Wizkid, said that, unlike other music reality shows, Naija Star Search is solely focused on Afrobeats.

He noted that the judges, who are well grounded in the genre, would offer mentorship and support to winners to achieve a breakthrough in the music industry.

“When Baba Keke told me the brief of this reality show which is to discover the next Afrobeats star, I was interested especially with the new trend of being very hard for upcoming artistes to get an opportunity to get a platform like this. I had a meeting with Baba Keke and the plans he had with StarTimes were intriguing. So, it was a no-brainer for me to jump on it,” he said.

The Naija Star Search reality show, powered by affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes, and Kennis Music, is set to hit television screens in September. Winners will win ten million naira and other consolation prizes. Judges of the show include Keke Ogungbe, Asha Gangali, and ID Cabasa, while VJ Adams is the host.