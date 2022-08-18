CAC to give free digital training to newly registered SMEs

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it is working toward offering two free automatic digital training for newly registered Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The Registrar–General, CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, said this when he received Amu Ogbeide, the Group CEO of Sapphital, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Abubakar said that the training aimed at aiding the speedy growth of SMEs as well as improving them and increasing their competence as business owners.

According to him, the training will be in partnership with Messrs Sapphital.

“Some of the courses will be prioritised under the “SME Digital Academy” which includes Basic Marketing and Sales Techniques and Introduction to Basic Book-Keeping for SMEs.

“Others are Networking Skills-Building Relationships for Success and Micro Insurance and Takaful for Small Business,” he said.

Abubakar said that such training were being offered to SMEs after endorsement by some registries across the globe.

He said that a joint team was working out the modalities to ensure speedy take-off of the programme.

Speaking, Ogbeide said the visit was to solicit for partnership on the SME Digital Academy project.

He said that the academy was launched in 2020, with the aim of educating, elevating and empowering MSMEs.

He said that over 70 online courses were being offered by the academy, while thousands of trained MSMEs participated in its first virtual graduation in 2021.

Ogbeide said that in its continued efforts to ensure MSME’s development, Sapphital has so far built about six academies for the Federal Government.