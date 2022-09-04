CAF Confederation Cup: AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq predicts victory for Kwara United

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed optimism that the Kwara United FC would defeat their opponents at the CAF Confederation Cup, assuring the team of support to boost their chances in every outing.

The governor was speaking in Ilorin at an event to honour him with an Award as a “Pragmatic Leader with vision and mission for Sports Development in Kwara State”.

The event was organised by the Kwara State United Football Supporters Club.

AbdulRazaq said the government had succeeded in strengthening the capacity of the team with investment and right motivation, noting that the team had done well over the last two seasons to deserve the continental ticket.

“What did we do in the Sports sector? We did not change the people we met, but we gave them the right motivation to perform.

“It is about commitment. I thank you all for your commitment to Sports. You have gone, within two seasons, from relegation to continental.

“A round of applause for all of you. I am very confident that you will make Kwara very proud,” he said.

The Governor was honoured along with other sports-loving individuals and financiers of the team, including the APC House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin West/Asa constituency, Mukhtar Sagaya.

Others who were honoured were: Rotamedics Pharmacy Chief, Dr. Abdulraheem Malik; Alhaji AbdulRasaq Baba-Alakuko and Alhaji Wahab Abdulmajeed

He thanked the supporters of the club for the honour and noted that the award would encourage the government and other awardees to do more for the sports development in the state.

He said the event indicated that their immeasurable contributions for Kwara United and the state as a whole were recognised.

“I congratulate the Kwara United team, the management and supporters for this wonderful feat and for putting this together,” he added.

“When we came on board in May 2019, the state we met Kwara United was a direct reflection of how we met every other sector.

“Kwara United had been relegated from its deserving position. That was exactly what we found in education, healthcare, infrastructure and all sectors of governance. A total collapse of the state.” Gov. AbdulRazaq said.

The governor used the occasion to also commission the State Sports Commission billboard at the entrance of the Stadium, courtesy of Rotamedics Pharmacy.

Chairman Kwara State Sports Commission, Bola Magaji appreciated AbdulRazaq for giving the commission adequate support to succeed, expressing joy that the team was going for continental games during his time.

He thanked the supporters’ club for always supporting and encouraging the team to earn victory at all times.

“I am the happiest person today. If you are a good administrator but you lack the support of the government, you cannot achieve many things.

“There is nothing I put forward to His Excellency that I didn’t get his approval.

“These achievements are not magic or by my making. It is His Excellency that makes this success possible. Your Excellency, I thank you,” the Chairman restated.