CAIDOV: Merging NSCDC, police will be crime against Nigeria

A non-governmental organisation, Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to bury the idea of merging the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

CAIDOV noted that any attempt to go ahead with the planned merger of the two security agencies, would be a crime against the land and the action, if implemented, would cause more harm than good.

At a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, Executive Director of the NGO, Gbenga Soloki, pointed out that the move to repeal the NSCDC Enactment Bill is detrimental to the well-being of Nigerians, just as he maintained that such an idea is barbaric and injurious.

Soloki insisted that rather than thinking of the proposed merger or scrapping of the NSCDC, the Federal Government should increase its staff strength, manpower and funding so that the agency would continue to give its best to the nation.

“Merging Civil Defence with Police is a marriage of inconvenience that will do the country no good.

Those calling for the scrapping or merger of the Civil Defense Corp should have a rethink.