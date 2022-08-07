Cambodia to deport Nigerian national after recovery from monkeypox virus

A Nigerian national, Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem, will be deported after recovery from the monkeypox virus, Cambodian immigration officials said on Sunday.

Nzerem, 27, will also be banned from re-entering the kingdom for three years.

He was said to have previously fled from neighboring Thailand despite a positive test result for monkey pox.

He was later arrested by Cambodian authorities in the capital Phnom Penh on July 23 and sent to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for treatment.

Nzerem, who has recovered, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

He is reportedly the first and only imported monkeypox case in the Southeast Asian country.

The World Health Organization declared on July 23 that the current multi-country monkeypox outbreak outside of the traditional endemic areas in Africa is a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).