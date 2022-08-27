Five new cases of Lassa fever reported in Ondo, Edo

Five new cases of Lassa fever were reported in Ondo and Edo states in the seven days of August 15 to 21, 2022, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The epidemiological report from the agency obtained by The Nation showed that in total for 2022, 25 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 101 Local Government Areas.

The NCDC further revealed that cumulatively from week 1 to week 33, 2022, 168 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.8 per cent, which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (23.3 per cent).

The agency therefore stated that the national Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels to curb the spread of the disease.

The NCDC said: “In week 33 (August 15 to 21) the number of new confirmed cases decreased from nine in week 32, 2022 to five cases. These were reported from Ondo and Edo states.

“Of all confirmed cases, 70 per cent are from Ondo (31 per cent), Edo (26 per cent), and Bauchi (13 per cent) States. The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

“The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021. No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 33.”