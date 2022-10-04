Catholic archbishop: Irresponsible political leadership reason for ‘japa’ syndrome

The Archbishop of Ibadan Catholic Archdiocese, Reverend Ojeleke Abegurin, yesterday, disclosed that the near collapse of the political class is responsible for Nigerians losing hope in the country.

He added that not only youths in the country, but even adults are eager to leave (Japa) the country over the failure of leadership, challenging the Church to restore the hope of the masses.

Delivering his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 1st Osogbo Diocesan SYNOD, held at Our Lady and St. Kizito Pastoral Centre, Ede in Osun State, Abegurin said many mundane issues have affected the practice of the faith.

His words: “Today various reasons militate against the practice of the faith such as the Get-Rich Quickly syndrome that has infected many youths, the spread of the Prosperity Gospel continues to deceive many that life’s goodness is measured only in noticeable material wealth.

“The near collapse of a vibrant and responsible political class has led not only the youth but also many adults to give up hope on a better society. I know there are many here that want to ‘Japa’. If everyone Japa, who will remain to solve the problems? The Church must restore the hope of these people and come to light in the darkness of our world, I am confident that this Synod will open your eyes more to the needs of our people in a synodal way you can all device solutions to these problems and present the gospel message in a way that will bring joy and hope to our people just as it did at its infancy.”