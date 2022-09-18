Catholic Church announces resumption of handshake

The Catholic Church has announced the resumption of traditional handshakes in churches, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

His Grace, Most Rev. Lucius IIwejur-Ugorji, the Archbishop of Owerri diocese said in a statement that worshippers were to resume the “Kiss of Peace” during Eucharistic and other events in the liturgical celebrations of the Church.

The statement was signed by Rev. Fr. Cosmas Uzoigwe Personal Assistant to the Archbishop, and released through the National Director of Social Communications of the Church, Fr Mike Umoh, on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement was addressed to all Priests and Lay faithful in Owerri Archdiocese.

“It would be recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to pronounce stringent guidelines which affected our liturgical worship, and one of such was that which restrained all from shaking hands during Mass.

“The resolution to commence the liturgical gesture of shaking of hands came following the proceedings of the recently concluded Second Plenary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria held at Orlu.

“We thank God who led us through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we pray Him to bless us always with His presence,” the Archbishop said.